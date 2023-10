FESCO issues shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from new Awagat, Canal Road, Katchery Road, Ali Pur Bungalow, islam Pura, College Road, Al-Habib and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Cardiology and Shadman feeders connected with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station and Tariq Abad feeder attached with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad, Faizabad, Siddhupura, Ahmad Abad, Sadiq Abad, Ali, Mustafa, Narwala Road and Kashmir Road feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, People’s Colony No.2, Kareem Town, Fowara Chowk and Maqbool Road feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (October 26).

Similarly, electricity supply from Gugera, Bucheki Road, Buchiana Road, new Awagat, Ali Pur Bungalow, Arkana and Waseer feeders connected with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 12 noon whereas Firdous, Hasan Spinning Mills-1, Lahore Road, Rafiq Spinning Mills, Nimra Mills, UET, Gohar Mills, Ahmad Jamal, Khurarianwala City, ZA Corporation feeders attached with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, al-Hamra, Samana, Azhar Corporation, BL Industrial, Ramdewali and Nawaz Town feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 26.

Meanwhile, power supply from Sadhar and Tahir Pura feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Sargodha Spinning, Motorway City, Kalash and Millat Rown feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station and Borewal Road feeder attached with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Sheeraza, Ravi, Pir Salah-ud-Din, TSML, Zafar Chowk, Sugar Mills, Kallarwala, Khiddarwala and Kanjwani feeders originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar, Al-Awal, Bungalow and Khawaja Habib Ullah feeders linked with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday (October 26, 2023).