FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Kallarwala feeder linked with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Rajana feeder attached with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, new Madina Town feeder connected with 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, new Amin Town feeder originating from 132-KV SPS grid station, Bagay Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Nishat Abad grid station, Madani feeder attached with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, al-Mustafa Shaheed feeder connected with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Pakka Dalla and Scarp-II feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Lahore Road feeder linked with 132-KV Khurariawala grid station, Mari (SEL) feeder attached with 132-KV Shahkot grid station, Chenab Nagar feeder connected with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, al-Murtaza feeder originating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Bhowana and Minara feeders linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Thathi Bala Raja feeder attached with 132-KV Barana grid station, Rasool Pur feeder connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Paradise feeder originating from 132-KV SPS grid station, Amin Abad feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Sheikh Colony feeder attached with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, al-Fareed and al-Khaliq feeders connected with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Pindi Sheikh Musa feeder originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Khuda Yar feeder linked with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station and Dost Street feeder attacked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while new Khannuana and T&N feeders connected with 132-KV Khannuana grid station, 7-JB feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station and Kanwan Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (November 07).

Similarly, electricity supply from Kot Fazil, al-Bahadur, Garh Fateh Shah and Shaheen feeders attached with 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. whereas Hyundai Nishat, Tapal, Nishat Swits and Afridi feeders connected with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, FIEDMC feeder originating from 132-KV M-3 Industrial City grid station and Scarp-1 feeder linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 07.

Meanwhile, power supply from Khwaja Habib Ullah, Pir Salah-ud-Din, Kallar Wala, Bungalow, City Mamonkanjan, Ghausia Colony and al-Awal feeders connected with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (November 07, 2023).