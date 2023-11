FESCO issues shutdown program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Kallar Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Dost Street feeder attached with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Pindi Sheikh Musa feeder connected with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Khuda Yar feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sheikh Colony feeder linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Al-Fareed and Al-Khaliq feeders attached with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Amin Abad feeder connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Thathi Bala Raja feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station, Bhowana and Minara feeders linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Lahore Road, Forest Park, Rafiq Spinning, Lathianwala and Farooq Spinning feeders attached with 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Khayaban Colony feeder connected with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Mari (SEL) feeder originating from 132-KV Shahkot grid station, Chenab Nagar feeder linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Rasool Pur feeder attached with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Paradise feeder connected with 132-KV SPS grid station, Al-Murtaza feeder originating from 132-KV Kamal Pur grid station, Madani feeder linked with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, College Road, new Dana Abad, Ashiq Ali Shaheed and Barala feeders attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Al-Mustafa Shaheed feeder connected with 132-KV Satiana grid station, New Madina Town feeder originating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, new Amin Town feeder linked with 132-KV SPS grid station, Bagay Wala feeder attached with 132-KV Nishat Abad grid station, Nasir Shaheed, Makkoana and Lal Kothi feeders connected with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Rajana feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Pakka Dalla and Scarp-II feeders linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Sultani Alasto, S-II, Eden Valley, Gulab, Jaranwala Road, Borstal Jail, Kararwala and Akbar feeders attached with 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, 7-JB feeder connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station and Kanwanwala feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (November 14).

Similarly, electricity supply from Hyundai Nishat, Tapal, Nishat Swits and Afridi feeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station, Scarp-1 feeder attached with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station and FIEDMC feeder connected with 132-KV M-III Industrial City FIEDMC-1 grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. whereas Malik Abad, Kamal Fabrics, Mansoor Wala, Muzaffar Shaheed, Mujtaba Saood, Thikriwala, new Sabzi Mandi, Lona, FIG, Zaitoon Textile, Sohal, Hussain Abad, Paradise, Bhola Pir and Kamal Spinning feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will also observe load shedding from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 14, 2023.