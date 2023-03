FESCO issues shutdown programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Iqbal Rice Mills, Jhok Millia, Jhang Road, WASA Express, WASA and Jani Shah feeders linked with 132-KV Chiniot grid station, VAC-1 and Garments City feeders attached with 132-KV Value Addition City grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while Pindi Sheikh Musa, Jhamra, Tandlianwala City, Tayyabah Town, Best Chipboard, Sammundri Road, Katarian, Bahlak, Mahi Chowk, Sarshmeer, Rehmay Shah, Alam Shah, Jungle Sarkar and Raza Abad feeders connected with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Darya Bal, Lasoori, Noor Mehal, Khalid, Din Pur and islam Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Ahmad Nagar, Abdullah Shah Shaheed and Kanwanwala feeders linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday (March 13).

Similarly, electricity supply from Lahore Road, Barala, Buchiana and Bucheki Road feeders attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. whereas Dost Street, Sohail Abad and Barkat Pura feeders connected with 132-KV S-Road grid station, Satiana Road feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, new Dijkot feeder linked with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, City, Naradada and Jalal Abad feeders attached with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Shah Suwariya, Kathoor, Shalimar and Toba Road feeders connected with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Shah Pur feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Mahid Chowk feeder linked with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Sheeraza feeder attached with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Mamonkanjan City feeders connected with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sharif Pura feeder originating from 132-KV GIS grid station, Saman Abad feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Rehman Abad, Faiz Abad and Ali feeders attached with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Risala Road, Muhammad Pura, Elyas Park and Jhang Road feeders connected with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Raja Chowk and Sadar Bazaar feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Pakka Dalla and Rasool Pur feeders linked with 132-KV Jhumra grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on March 13.

Meanwhile, power supply from Chunni Rehan and Langar Makhdoom feeders attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while Marzi Pura, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders connected with 132-KV Narwala grid station, Barana feeder originating from 132-KV Barana grid station and Riaz Abad feeder linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Gol Karyana feeder attached with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Usman Town, Ghausia Abad, Sargodha Road and University Town feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Akbar feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station and Sant Singh Road feeder linked with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station will also remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on March 13, 2023.