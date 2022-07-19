Fesco secures first position in table tennis competition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) women team secured the first position in the 49th annual WAPDA Inter-unit Table Tennis competition.

According to a Fesco spokesperson, the NTDC team was declared the winner with 116 points in these competitions organized by the WAPDA sports board while Fesco got the second position with 83 points and IESCO remained third with 65 points.

Chief Executive Officer Fesco Engr Bashir Ahmad congratulated the team for securing the position in the table tennis competition.

Teams from Fesco (Faisalabad), Lesco (Lahore), Gepco (Gujranwala), Mepco (Multan), Iesco(Islamabad) and NTDC participated in the tournament.