UrduPoint.com

FFC Chairman Plays Down 'high Flood' Threat In River Ravi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 08:36 PM

FFC chairman plays down 'high flood' threat in River Ravi

Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Chairman Ahmed Kamal on Tuesday played down the threat of "high flood" in River Ravi as India released 171,000 cusecs floodwater from Ujh Barrage the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Chairman Ahmed Kamal on Tuesday played down the threat of "high flood" in River Ravi as India released 171,000 cusecs floodwater from Ujh Barrage the other day.

"On Tuesday evening, the water flow in River Ravi has been recorded at 63,000 cusecs which does not suggest any potential of high flood in the reservoir," the chairman told APP in a telephonic conversation.

He said the high flood could be expected if the water flow crossed 100,000 cusecs.

"At the moment, there is no possible threat of high flood in River Ravi as the released water from India subsided after falling into main tributary," he said.

The chairman said that Ravi and Sutlej rivers remained dry usually and some miscreants established encroachments at the banks of reservoirs.

However, a low flood, a term which was used to describe water flow under 50,000 cusecs, could inundate those illegal establishments which might lead the media persons to report it as the high flood, he added.

Meanwhile, a report issued by the FFC said that low flood was reported in River Indus at Chashma-Taunsa, Taunsa Guddu, Guddu-Sukkur and Sukkur-Kotri, while there was a medium flood in River Chenab at Khanki Qadirabad and a low flood at Marala (upstream Khanki).

Isolated Heavy Falls is expected over Islamabad, Punjab (D.G. Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Gujranwala Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and D.I. Khan Divisions), as well as Eastern and Coastal Balochistan including upper catchments of all the major rivers of Indus River System, besides isolated thunderstorm/rain over rest of the country.

\395

Related Topics

India Islamabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Water Kohat Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Lead Media All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Asia Cup Baseball: Pakistan to meet Singapore in o ..

Asia Cup Baseball: Pakistan to meet Singapore in opener

1 minute ago
 Sports Board Punjab's Independence Day sports even ..

Sports Board Punjab's Independence Day sports events continue

1 minute ago
 KP cabinet expresses satisfaction over steps taken ..

KP cabinet expresses satisfaction over steps taken by police, security forces

1 minute ago
 4 held, 3 cattle sheds sealed over anti-dengue SOP ..

4 held, 3 cattle sheds sealed over anti-dengue SOPs violations

9 minutes ago
 6 Indian soldiers killed; 33 injured in bus accide ..

6 Indian soldiers killed; 33 injured in bus accident

9 minutes ago
 Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem arrives home after w ..

Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem arrives home after winning gold medals in Commonwe ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.