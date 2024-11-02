FIA approaches SC to challenge Bushra Bibi’s bail in Toshakhana II case

(@Abdulla99267510)

FIA says in its appeal that IHC judge approved Bushra Bibi's bail in a private chamber hearing without adhering to the SC’s established legal standards

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has approached the Supreme Court against Islamabad High Court’s decision to grant bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Toshakhana II case.

The FIA filed the appeal and argued that the Islamabad High Court judge approved Bushra Bibi's bail in a private chamber hearing without adhering to the Supreme Court’s established legal standards.

The agency also argued that this oversight undermined the judicial procedures and necessitated a review by the apex court.

The FIA further argued that Bushra Bibi, the wife of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, is allegedly involved in the case.

It highlighted that the High Court did not adequately consider the prosecution's evidence, which claimed that a Bulgarian jewelry set was not deposited in the Toshakhana, as required by law. The agency emphasized a previous Supreme Court ruling that bail should not be granted solely based on gender if the accused has a criminal record.

The FIA argued that bail could not be justified merely on the basis that an individual has spent 263 days in detention. It urged the Supreme Court to annul the High Court's October 23 decision and revoke Bushra Bibi's bail.