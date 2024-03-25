FIA Arrest Seven Power Pilferers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) In major crackdowns against power pilferers, FIA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday arrested seven accused of power theft from Bannu and DI Khan circles.
The raids were carried out by Composite Circle Bannu and DI Khan, wherein the accused Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Bilal, Hamza, Khalid Parvez, Samiullah, Maymood Khan and Imdadullah were held while illegally consuming electricity.
According to an FIA spokesman, the accused were stealing electricity by hooking the main power line at their shops, adding that PESCO officials disconnected the illegal connections on the spot and confiscated the wires and other equipment being used for illegal electricity connections.
FIA registered cases and initiated legal proceedings against the accused.
APP/adi
