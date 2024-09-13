Open Menu

FIA Arrests 3 For Fraud, Human-trafficking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore has arrested three proclaimed offenders involved in fraud and alleged human-trafficking.

According to a spokesperson, two proclaimed offenders were arrested in major operations of FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle. The accused were identified as Akhtar Cheema, Abdul Qadir and Muhammad Usman.

Akhtar Cheema was arrested from Gujrat in a raid for illegally sending people abroad. He received Rs 200,000 from the victim in 2015. The arrested accused was wanted by FIA Lahore Zone since 2015.

In the second operation, Abdul Qadir and Muhammad Usman were arrested from Sheikhupura. They were found involved in illegally sending people abroad for employment. Two Pakistani passports with Malaysian visa stickers were recovered from the accused. Accused Usman received 600,000 rupees to send the citizen to Oman on a work visa.

