FIA continues crackdown against electricity theft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in the light of the orders of the Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi continued crackdown against elements involved in electricity theft and over-billing on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, the FIA Peshawar zone conducted raids and registered 13 inquiries against the elements involved in electricity theft.

The raids were carried out by Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar and Composite Circle Mardan.

According to preliminary investigation, electricity was being stolen from shops, houses, flats and tube wells directly from the main line and by tampering with meters.

Raids were conducted at Al Faisal Street, Bara Gate, Tordhar Swabi, Pandu Road Peshawar, Peshawar Center Plaza, Ring Road Peshawar.

In the operation, Pesco officials disconnected the illegal connections on the spot.

Cables and other equipment used for illegal electricity supply were also seized.

The national exchequer was losing millions of rupees due to electricity theft.

While in the field of over-billing, during the inspection, over-billing was found on 2 meters.

The said meters were over-billed by 2772 units

Special raiding teams have been formed by FIA in all circles and a cordon is being tightened against the elements involved in electricity theft.

The raiding teams are conducting joint operations with the concerned authorities.

All resources are being used to arrest the accused.