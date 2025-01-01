Open Menu

Fire Incidents Took 11 Lives During 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) During the year 2024, a total of 1,768 fire incidents occurred in which 98 people were victimized.

According to the year ender statistics released by the District Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 here on Wednesday, out of the total 98 victims, 11 were died, 36 were seriously injured and 51 were slightly injured.

Rescue firefighters took timely actions in a professional manner and controlled these fire incidents. Rescue service saved a total of about Rs. 1,718.0 million worth of potential damage in these fire incidents.

The major causes of fire incidents included short circuit, carelessness in using cigarettes, gas leakage and gas cylinder explosions.

Rescue Rawalpindi also reported 100 forest fire incidents in the year 2024, the majority of which were controlled by the rescue's timely response.

