Fires controlled in Rahim Yar Khan, Panjdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Punjab Forest Department has successfully brought fires under control in Rahim Yar Khan and Panjdar, protecting thousands of acres of forestland from destruction.

The spokesperson for the department told media on Saturday that the department immediately activated its emergency response system following the Chief Minister’s orders, enabling timely intervention by field teams. A fire that broke out on private land near Panjdar was quickly contained before it could spread into nearby forest areas.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb lauded the Forest Department’s swift and coordinated action, stating that the preparedness and effective field response prevented a major natural disaster.

She praised the efforts of firefighters, forest guards, and support staff who worked in unison to safeguard Punjab’s natural heritage.

Amid rising temperatures and an increase in forest fire incidents, the senior minister directed the department to remain on high alert. She instructed that expert teams remain mobilized around-the-clock to ensure rapid containment and prevention of any new outbreaks.

The senior minister emphasized the Punjab government’s practical commitment to environmental protection and urged the public to immediately report any fire-related incidents. She called on citizens to actively support the Chief Minister’s Green Punjab Vision by ensuring rapid action and community vigilance for the protection of natural resources.