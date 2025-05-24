17 Police cops dismissed in Rawalpindi for having ties with drug dealers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has dismissed 17 officials, cops for having ties with drug dealers.

The officers dismissed include one sub-inspector, four assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), four head constables, and eight constables. According to police spokesman, the action was taken after a detailed investigation which was launched on the orders of CPO Hamdani.

A team of senior officers found solid evidence linking the dismissed individuals to drug trafficking network.

CPO Khalid Hamdani said the crackdown is part of the department’s accountability initiative. “There is no place in the police force for anyone who supports or has ties with drug dealers,” he stated firmly.

Over 500 drug dealers have already been convicted and sentenced by the courts, with punishments ranging from 10 to 20 years in prison.

The CPO emphasized that regular checks will now be carried out to identify any more officers who were involved in such illegal activities.

“The action against drugs is in line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab. We are committed to root out this menace,” he added.

The dismissal of these officers sends a strong message, the police department will not tolerate any internal support for drug-related crimes, he concluded. Rawalpindi Police is currently launching a large-scale operation against drugs, which has been widely praised.