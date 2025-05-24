House on fire, two children injured

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A house caught a fire after a high-voltage electrical wire fell in Marghzar Colony

and two children were burned.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a house caught the fire after a high-voltage electrical wire fell near Hussain Park in Marghzar Colony here.

Rescue workers said that two children were burned in the fire. The injured children were shifted to Jinnah Hospital where their treatment is ongoing.