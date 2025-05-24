Open Menu

Dust, Thunderstorm In City

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Dust, thunderstorm in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Dust storm, and moderate rain disrupted life in several cities of Punjab, including the provincial capital,

on Saturday.

Strong thunderstorms accompanied by heavy winds swept across large parts of Punjab, plunging cities

like Lahore into unusual daytime darkness and prompting emergency warnings from authorities.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) through a directive placed all District Emergency Operation Centres on high alert and issued advisories to DCs and rescue teams across the province.

Masses have been urged to avoid electric poles, loose wires, and other exposed electrical infrastructure amid the worsening weather conditions.

According to PDMA DG, public is advised to stay indoors and avoid open spaces to minimize the risk of lightning-related incidents.

The dust storm reached Lahore in the evening. The storm caused creating darkness. Black clouds covered the sky, and in the evening itself, many areas in Lahore have become as dark as night.

Meanwhile, PMD official sources said that after thunderstorm in Lahore, there is a strong possibility of thunderstorms in many other cities, towns and villages of South Punjab, Central and North Punjab.

