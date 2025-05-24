Punjab Health Minister Orders Best Medical Care For Storm-affected Citizens
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2025 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed hospitals across the province to ensure the highest standard of medical care for citizens injured due to storms, heavy rains, and roof collapses.
Issuing urgent instructions on Saturday evening following a severe thunderstorm, the minister emphasized that no effort should be spared in providing timely and quality treatment to the injured.
According to initial reports, two people lost their lives in Lahore, while six others sustained injuries and were shifted to hospitals by Rescue 1122 emergency ambulances.
The minister confirmed that the injured were provided immediate medical aid and transported from various parts of the city to different hospitals for further treatment.
“Rescue 1122 teams acted swiftly, and I have directed all hospital administrations to remain on high alert and ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical attention,” said Khawaja Salman Rafique.
The minister also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to public safety and emergency preparedness in the wake of natural calamities.
Recent Stories
Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship
79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza
Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s Dialogue at UAE Pavilion at Ex ..
ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionaries
Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to GCC-ASEAN Summit, ..
World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..
Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign
UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure
FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro
Salah wins Premier League player of season award
FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament
More Stories From Pakistan
-
House on fire, two children injured4 minutes ago
-
Punjab health minister orders best medical care for storm-affected citizens4 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Alumni Arts Festival, says ‘Art Is Our Weapon of Peace’4 minutes ago
-
Two dead, 6 injured as thunderstorm triggers roof fall incidents in city14 minutes ago
-
ACS inaugurates anti-polio drive in South Punjab24 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes Rs 699,000 over poor hygiene24 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to honor Punjab Assembly’s young parliamentarians forum board24 minutes ago
-
Govt taking historic steps to protect wildlife : CM24 minutes ago
-
Govt to ensure implementation of fixed sugar prices: Rana Tanveer34 minutes ago
-
Social media platform ‘X’ faces global outage34 minutes ago
-
CM Murad praises KVTC graduates as beacons of empowerment, resilience34 minutes ago
-
Gwadar emerging as global trade and economic hub: DG GDA44 minutes ago