Punjab health minister orders best medical care for storm-affected citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed hospitals across the province to ensure the highest standard of medical care for citizens injured due to storms, heavy rains, and roof collapses.

Issuing urgent instructions on Saturday evening following a severe thunderstorm, the minister emphasized that no effort should be spared in providing timely and quality treatment to the injured.

According to initial reports, two people lost their lives in Lahore, while six others sustained injuries and were shifted to hospitals by Rescue 1122 emergency ambulances.

The minister confirmed that the injured were provided immediate medical aid and transported from various parts of the city to different hospitals for further treatment.

“Rescue 1122 teams acted swiftly, and I have directed all hospital administrations to remain on high alert and ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical attention,” said Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The minister also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to public safety and emergency preparedness in the wake of natural calamities.