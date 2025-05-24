Open Menu

Punjab Health Minister Orders Best Medical Care For Storm-affected Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Punjab health minister orders best medical care for storm-affected citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has directed hospitals across the province to ensure the highest standard of medical care for citizens injured due to storms, heavy rains, and roof collapses.

Issuing urgent instructions on Saturday evening following a severe thunderstorm, the minister emphasized that no effort should be spared in providing timely and quality treatment to the injured.

According to initial reports, two people lost their lives in Lahore, while six others sustained injuries and were shifted to hospitals by Rescue 1122 emergency ambulances.

The minister confirmed that the injured were provided immediate medical aid and transported from various parts of the city to different hospitals for further treatment.

“Rescue 1122 teams acted swiftly, and I have directed all hospital administrations to remain on high alert and ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical attention,” said Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The minister also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to public safety and emergency preparedness in the wake of natural calamities.

Recent Stories

Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

14 minutes ago
 79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

29 minutes ago
 Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s ..

Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s Dialogue at UAE Pavilion at Ex ..

44 minutes ago
 ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionar ..

ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionaries

59 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facili ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna

1 hour ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE de ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to GCC-ASEAN Summit, ..

2 hours ago
World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as ..

World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..

3 hours ago
 Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Lif ..

Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extr ..

UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure

4 hours ago
 FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliam ..

FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro

4 hours ago
 Salah wins Premier League player of season award

Salah wins Premier League player of season award

4 hours ago
 FNC explores stronger ties with Central American P ..

FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan