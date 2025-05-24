Thunderstorm, Scattered Showers Hit City
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 10:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) After a scorching day, residents of the city finally breathed a sigh of relief as scattered
showers hit the city on Saturday evening.
Prior to the rain, a powerful dust storm swept across the provincial capital for nearly an hour.
According to WASA, rain was reported in several areas including Laxmi Chowk, Ravi Road, Sheranwala Gate,
Misri Shah, Baghbanpura, Shadbagh, Shahdara, Gulberg, Tajpura, Mustafaabad, Gujarpura, LDA Avenue One, Johar Town, Sabzazar, Islampura, Township, Faisal Town, Mughalpura, Ichra, and others.
Earlier, the Meteorological Department issued warnings of wind, duststorms, thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and heavy downpours from Saturday night into Sunday. The MET Office cautioned that such weather could damage vulnerable structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels.
Moist currents were reported to be entering the upper and central parts of the country, coupled with a shallow westerly wave affecting these regions.
The forecast predicted hot and dry weather across most of Pakistan, with chances of rain, duststorms, and thunderstorms—some with heavy rainfall or hail—in isolated areas of Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Potohar region, northeast Punjab, and northeast Balochistan.
Rain was also recorded in several other cities, including Attock, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Murree, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif, Kakul, Lower Dir, Takht Bhai, Kotli, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Lasbela, Barkhan, and Sibi.
The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded in Jacobabad at a sweltering 50°C, while Lahore saw the mercury touch 40°C.
