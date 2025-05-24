Open Menu

Thunderstorm, Scattered Showers Hit City

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Thunderstorm, scattered showers hit city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) After a scorching day, residents of the city finally breathed a sigh of relief as scattered

showers hit the city on Saturday evening.

Prior to the rain, a powerful dust storm swept across the provincial capital for nearly an hour.

According to WASA, rain was reported in several areas including Laxmi Chowk, Ravi Road, Sheranwala Gate,

Misri Shah, Baghbanpura, Shadbagh, Shahdara, Gulberg, Tajpura, Mustafaabad, Gujarpura, LDA Avenue One, Johar Town, Sabzazar, Islampura, Township, Faisal Town, Mughalpura, Ichra, and others.

Earlier, the Meteorological Department issued warnings of wind, duststorms, thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, and heavy downpours from Saturday night into Sunday. The MET Office cautioned that such weather could damage vulnerable structures like electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels.

Moist currents were reported to be entering the upper and central parts of the country, coupled with a shallow westerly wave affecting these regions.

The forecast predicted hot and dry weather across most of Pakistan, with chances of rain, duststorms, and thunderstorms—some with heavy rainfall or hail—in isolated areas of Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Potohar region, northeast Punjab, and northeast Balochistan.

Rain was also recorded in several other cities, including Attock, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Murree, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Malam Jabba, Saidu Sharif, Kakul, Lower Dir, Takht Bhai, Kotli, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Lasbela, Barkhan, and Sibi.

The highest temperature on Saturday was recorded in Jacobabad at a sweltering 50°C, while Lahore saw the mercury touch 40°C.

Recent Stories

UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter o ..

UoS’ Alumni Association launches first Chapter outside Arab World

6 minutes ago
 Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Maste ..

Salem Abdulrahman closes in on Sharjah Chess Masters Title

6 minutes ago
 Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

36 minutes ago
 79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s ..

Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s Dialogue at UAE Pavilion at Ex ..

1 hour ago
 ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionar ..

ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionaries

1 hour ago
Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facili ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna

2 hours ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE de ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to GCC-ASEAN Summit, ..

2 hours ago
 World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as ..

World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..

3 hours ago
 Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Lif ..

Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extr ..

UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure

4 hours ago
 FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliam ..

FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan