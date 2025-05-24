Man attempts suicide after injuring two women

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A man allegedly attacked his wife and sister-in-law with a sharp-edged weapon, critically injuring

both before attempting to take his own life.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the control room received a call that a person attacked his wife and sister-in-law

with a sharp edge weapon and critically injured them near Phatta Wali bridge Qasim Bela area.

The accused also injured himself after injuring the women. Tragically, the sister-in-law succumbed to injuries

on the spot.

The rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital.