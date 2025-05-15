First Heat Wave Of May Likely To Continue Till Sunday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Temperatures rose above 42 degrees Celsius in the provincial capital on Thursday, the highest reading of the summer amid an ongoing heatwave, the met office predicted to continue same conditions till Sunday.
A high pressure is likely to grip most parts of the country during next two to three days and under the influence of this meteorological condition, day temperatures are likely to remain 04 to 06°C above normal in southern half (Sindh, southern Punjab and Balochistan) till May 20.
Day temperatures are likely to remain 05 to 07°C above normal in upper half (central & upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan) till 19th May.
A westerly weather system is expected to enter upper parts of the country on May 19 (evening/night). Rain-wind/thunderstorm (isolated heavyfalls/hailstorm) is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Pothohar region including northeast Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on 19th/20th May.
Due to heat wave conditions in the country, general public especially children, women and senior citizens are advised to take precautionary measures.
Avoid exposure to direct sunlight during the daytime and remain hydrated while farmers are advised to manage their crop activities keeping in view the weather conditions and take care of their livestock as well.
