Five-day Anti Polio Campaign Starts In Khanewal From May 23

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 07:51 PM

District administration of Khanewal Thursday finalized plan for five-day anti-polio drive starting from May 23 to administer anti-polio drops to over 0.5 million kids of five years of age across the district

KHANEWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :District administration of Khanewal Thursday finalized plan for five-day anti-polio drive starting from May 23 to administer anti-polio drops to over 0.5 million kids of five years of age across the district.

Presiding over a meeting to review arrangement for the campaign, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi said that three polio cases have been reported so far in the country which is alarming. He said that everyone should play the role to eradicate polio from the country in order to protect future of next generation.

He directed officers concerned to complete all arrangement before the drive in order to achieve 100 percent target adding that 1698 polio teams have been formed to administer the drops to more than 581,000 kids.

He said that arrangements would be made to provide drinking water to the polio teams keeping in view the ongoing heat wave in the country.

Mr Lodhi urged parents to cooperate with the health teams and get their kids administered anti-polio drops.

