Flash Flooding Likely In Tributaries Of Rivers Indus, Kabul In Next 48 Hours

August 15, 2022

Flash flooding likely in tributaries of Rivers Indus, Kabul in next 48 hours

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has said that flash flooding was expected in the tributaries of Rivers Kabul and Indus during the next 48 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has said that flash flooding was expected in the tributaries of Rivers Kabul and Indus during the next 48 hours.

Severe flash flooding was also expected in Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division (Sori Lund, Vidore, Sakhi Sarwar, Sanghar, Vohava, Kaura & Mithawan) including Rivers/ Nullahs of Balochistan during 16th to 19th August 2022, said daily report of FFD here Monday.

At present River Indus is flowing in "Medium Flood" at Taunsa with water discharge of 268,000 cusecs due to heavy flows generated by the hill torrents while it is in "Low Flood" at Guddu and Kotri with normal flows at its remaining control structures.

All other main rivers of Indus River System (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are discharging normal flows.

The combined live storage of country's three major reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla) is 8.389 million acre feet (MAF).

Yesterday's well marked low over North Orrisa (India) has moved in West Northwestwards direction and lies over North Chhattisgarh (India) and adjoining areas as Depression.

Another well marked low earlier over North Arabian Sea has weakened into Low and lies over 100 km South of Karachi. Trough of Westerly Wave continues to prevail over Northern parts of Afghanistan with Seasonal Low lies over Northwestern Balochistan.

Moderate to strong moist currents both from Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are penetrating into lower half of Pakistan upto 7000 feet while moderate to strong moist currents alone are also penetrating into upper half of Pakistan upto 7000 feet.

Scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain of moderate to heavy intensity with isolated very heavy falls are expected over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi Division) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat & Bannu Divisions) including upper catchments of Rivers Kabul & Indus during the next 24 hours.

For the same time period, scattered to widespread thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls may also occur over Punjab (Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur & D.G. Khan Divisions), Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (D.I. Khan Division), Eastern & Coastal Balochistan and upper catchments of Rivers Jhelum, Chenab & Ravi, besides isolated thunderstorm/rain over rest of the country.

Moderate to strong monsoon activity is likely to continue over Islamabad, Rawalpindi Division of Punjab, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including upper catchments of Rivers Kabul, Indus, Jhelum, Chenab & Ravi during the next 48 hours.

