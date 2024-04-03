Food Safety Authority Continues Actions Against Adulteration Mafias
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducted raids on various food businesses across the province on Wednesday, seizing contaminated eggs, milk, beverages, and sweets.
According to Food Safety Authority spokesperson while disclosing details, food safety teams are actively carrying out inspections against the food adulteration mafia. Under the supervision of Director General Wasif Saeed, food safety teams conducted raids on bakeries, dairy shops, and cold drink units within Peshawar's main city. Samples of consumable items were collected and examined through mobile food testing laboratories on the spot.
During the crackdown, approximately 200 liters adulterated milk were recovered from a dairy shop which was promptly disposed of and subsequently sealed. Additionally, approximately 100 KG of substandard sweets, along with 500 grams of food-grade colors and expired eggs, were confiscated and disposed of from a bakery unit, resulting in its closure due to unsatisfactory hygiene standards.
Furthermore, fines were imposed on two other bakery units and three tandoor shops for breaching health regulations.
In parallel, according to details, a food safety team in Swat also conducted inspections in the Mata Bazaar, uncovering 2,400 expired eggs from a single bakery unit. Heavy fines were levied on the proprietors and further legal action has also been started as per Food Safety Act.
Furthermore, the spokesperson revealed that food safety teams in Swabi also executed a surprise raid on a beverage distribution unit, confiscating approximately 4,000 Liters of counterfeit and harmful beverages from the warehouse, resulting in its sealing.
Director General Wasif Saeed has lauded the successful operations and directed inspection teams across the province to ensure systematic monitoring of sweet production units. Wasif underscored a zero-tolerance policy towards food adulteration, reaffirming the Food Safety Authority's commitment to eradicate food contamination as its Primary mission.
