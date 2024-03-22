Foolproof Security Directed In Sukkur On Pakistan Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Abid Baloch has directed the Sukkur Police to adopt extra-ordinary security arrangements across the district on the occasion of Pakistan Day.
He also directed to ensure effective checking at all entry points of Sukkur city and others areas of the district.
The SSP also directed to deploy police personnel at check posts established on highways.
Recent Stories
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic
Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Party delegation calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif2 minutes ago
-
Rigorous operations conducted: DC Khairpur2 minutes ago
-
Plantation starts at education board2 minutes ago
-
Shahera Shahid highlights govt's commitment to strengthen Radio Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
PRCS marks Pakistan Day with partner organizations3 minutes ago
-
Murad Ali Shah strongly condemns attack on security forces3 minutes ago
-
Woman gives birth to quadruplets3 minutes ago
-
Two held over illegal currency exchange3 minutes ago
-
'Plant for Pakistan' campaign under way successfully: DG PHA13 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 280 kg drugs in eight operations13 minutes ago
-
All set to observe Pakistan Day across Northern Sindh13 minutes ago
-
Sindh minister condemns attack on security forces in D.I. Khan23 minutes ago