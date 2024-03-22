Foolproof security directed in Sukkur on Pakistan Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Abid Baloch has directed the Sukkur Police to adopt extra-ordinary security arrangements across the district on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

He also directed to ensure effective checking at all entry points of Sukkur city and others areas of the district.

The SSP also directed to deploy police personnel at check posts established on highways.