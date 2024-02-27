Open Menu

Four Gangsters Held, Valuables Recovered

Published February 27, 2024

Four gangsters held, valuables recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Muzaffargarh police claimed to have arrested four members of a gang and recovered cash and valuables worth Rs four lakh from their possessions in the limits of Daira Deenpanah police station.

According to official sources, the arrested gangsters are identified as Adnan, Anees, Rasool Sanda, and Nasir alias Nasiri.

The police recovered cash, animals, and some other stolen items from their possessions.

However, the police is conducting raids to arrest the other members of the gang.

SHO Rao Shehrooz stated that the police was committed to take immediate action against the criminals.

He urged people to call Emergency No. 15 and police would act swiftly.

