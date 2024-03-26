Open Menu

Four Terrorists Killed In D I Khan IBO

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 11:30 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) As many as four terrorists were killed on March 25th during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) conducted in Dera Ismail Khan District, the military's media wing said on Tuesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, an intense exchange of fire took place between the forces and the insurgents, whereas the killed terrorists were identified as Terrorist Mustafa, Terrorist Qismat Ullah and Terrorist islam Ud Din.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous subversive activities against the security forces and killing of innocent civilians. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The locals of the area appreciated the operation. A sanitization operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, the ISPR said.

