Free Medical Camp Organized In Sughri Jund

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Free medical camp organized in Sughri Jund

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram Chitrali, the district administration in collaboration with OGDCL on Thursday organized a free medical camp to provide best health facilities in remote areas.

A successful free medical camp was organized in Sughri Jund area with the aim of providing quality medical services to the local population, the official sources said.

Dr. Ashfaq Khan, Dispenser, Naeem Khan and other expert medical staff participated in the medical camp and performed their professional responsibilities well.

During the camp, 165 patients were examined, including men, women, children and special people.

The patients were provided with free medical examination besides free medicines.

The people and elders of the area appreciated this effort of OGDCL and the district administration .

They said that such measures were an important steps towards improving health in less developed areas.

APP/azq/378

