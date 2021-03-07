UrduPoint.com
GB Chief Justice To Open Judicial Academy On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 10:00 PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :GB Chief Court Chief Justice Malik Haq Nawaz will inaugurate the Gilgit-Baltistan Judicial Academy on Monday.

Registrar GB chief Court Abbas Choupa has been given the additional charge of the academy's director general and Assistant Registrar Information Technology Shamil Ahmed as director.

The first training session at the academy will start on March 8, which will continue till March 12. The participants of the training include district and sessions judges, additional sessions judges and civil judges.

Besides judges, lawyers and employees will be given training at the academy.

