RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Department of Geography at Government Graduate College Asghar Mall, Rawalpindi, held its much-anticipated prize Distribution Ceremony here on Saturday, celebrating student merit, alumni generosity, and the department's unwavering dedication to academic advancement.

This annual event has become a hallmark of the department, where cash prizes and scholarships are awarded to students for their outstanding performance. Spearheaded by the department and supported financially by its distinguished alumni, this year’s ceremony saw generous contributions from Ms. Nayyar Zadie, Haseeb Virk, Faisal Zafar, Professor Anjum Maqsood, Asad Tariq, and Mrs. Shazia Sajjad.

Dr. Faiza Ambreen, the event’s chief guest, applauded the department's consistent efforts to promote academic excellence and support students. Among the special guests, Sharafat Ali, Principal of Muslim Higher Secondary school, Saidpur Road, Rawalpindi, praised the initiative and pledged his full support as a fellow geographer. Mrs. Shazia Tahir, Principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Bagh Sardaran, extended her congratulations through a written message due to an official commitment.

A moment of pride came when Osama Khan, a bright student from the Geography Department, was awarded a scholarship for his MS program, with the department committing to cover half of his tuition fee. Faculty and guests expressed high hopes for his future achievements.

This year, in collaboration with the alumni, the department proudly announced eleven scholarships—ten based on academic merit and one awarded for best presentation—a milestone reflecting the department’s growth and alumni engagement. Plans for two additional scholarships in the coming years were also revealed.

In recognition of service to geographic education, Dr. Rabia Khatoon, Senior Subject Specialist at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Bagh Sardaran, was honoured for her efforts in boosting enrollment in geography programs.

Professor Sajid Mahmood Farooqi, Head of the Geography Department, and Dr. Tanveer Ahmed Abbas Kachhi, Principal of the college, reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the department and the discipline of geography. Former faculty stalwarts Dr. Arif and Professor Rahat Ali Khan were warmly welcomed as esteemed guests, symbolizing the department’s enduring legacy.

Dr. Syed Atif Bokari, who moderated the event, credited the success to the tireless efforts of Prof. Farah Naz, Professor Nadeem Fayyaz, and Professor Shafqat Iqbal, who manage student affairs. He also thanked Mr. Farrukh Ch., a celebrated alumnus and Pakistani scientist, for arranging refreshments.

The ceremony reflected the department’s vibrant academic culture and its commitment to nurturing future geographers—a shining moment for Govt. Graduate College Asghar Mall Rawalpindi and its proud Department of Geography.