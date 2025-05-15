Open Menu

GCWUS Organises Seminar On 'Mind Body Alignment: The Psychology Behind Posture'

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM

GCWUS organises seminar on 'Mind Body Alignment: The Psychology Behind Posture'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A seminar titled “Mind Body Alignment: The Psychology Behind Posture” was held in the Munim-ud-Din Auditorium at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

According to GCWUS spokesperson, A seminar titled “Mind Body Alignment: The Psychology Behind Posture” was held in the Munim-ud-Din Auditorium at GCWUS, organized by PhD scholars from the Department of Psychology under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Adnan Adill and Dr. Umara Rauf (Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology).

The event aimed to explore the interrelation between posture and psychological well-being, drawing insights from both physiological and psychological perspectives.

The session began with an inaugural speech delivered by PhD scholars Humna Zainab and Sabila Naseer, followed by a welcome note of Dr . Umara.

The first speaker, Dr. Zaira Zeeshan (consultant Physiotherapist at Sundas Foundation), highlighted the importance of correct posture in daily life and its influence on musculoskeletal health.

She shared practical exercises and strategies to prevent posture-related issues, especially for individuals in sedentary routines.

Second speaker of this seminar Ayesha Shakeel (a Clinical Psychologist and Lecturer at USKT), discussed the psychological aspects of posture, emphasizing how emotional states impact physical health.

She explored how stress and unresolved emotions manifest physically, advocating for emotional regulation and self-awareness to achieve mind-body harmony.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Dr. Hafiz Adnan Adill, followed by his insightful speech related to the interconnection of mind and body.

In the end, shields were distributed to the guest speakers.

The seminar successfully fostered interdisciplinary understanding and provided practical knowledge to enhance overall mental and physical wellness.

Recent Stories

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025

8 hours ago
 NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

1 day ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

1 day ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

1 day ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

1 day ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

2 days ago
 Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

2 days ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

2 days ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan