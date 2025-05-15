GCWUS Organises Seminar On 'Mind Body Alignment: The Psychology Behind Posture'
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A seminar titled “Mind Body Alignment: The Psychology Behind Posture” was held in the Munim-ud-Din Auditorium at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).
According to GCWUS spokesperson, A seminar titled “Mind Body Alignment: The Psychology Behind Posture” was held in the Munim-ud-Din Auditorium at GCWUS, organized by PhD scholars from the Department of Psychology under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Adnan Adill and Dr. Umara Rauf (Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology).
The event aimed to explore the interrelation between posture and psychological well-being, drawing insights from both physiological and psychological perspectives.
The session began with an inaugural speech delivered by PhD scholars Humna Zainab and Sabila Naseer, followed by a welcome note of Dr . Umara.
The first speaker, Dr. Zaira Zeeshan (consultant Physiotherapist at Sundas Foundation), highlighted the importance of correct posture in daily life and its influence on musculoskeletal health.
She shared practical exercises and strategies to prevent posture-related issues, especially for individuals in sedentary routines.
Second speaker of this seminar Ayesha Shakeel (a Clinical Psychologist and Lecturer at USKT), discussed the psychological aspects of posture, emphasizing how emotional states impact physical health.
She explored how stress and unresolved emotions manifest physically, advocating for emotional regulation and self-awareness to achieve mind-body harmony.
The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Dr. Hafiz Adnan Adill, followed by his insightful speech related to the interconnection of mind and body.
In the end, shields were distributed to the guest speakers.
The seminar successfully fostered interdisciplinary understanding and provided practical knowledge to enhance overall mental and physical wellness.
