FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has celebrated Independence Day with simplicity due to coronavirus pandemic.

University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal along with Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs Faiz Ullah Kamoka, MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, MPAs Shakeel Shahid, Waris Aziz, Lateef Nazar and Khiyal Kastro unfurled the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, VC paid tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan movement.

He said that every Pakistani was duty bound to play his active role for uplift of the country so that dream of developed and prosperous Pakistan could be materialized.

Later, GCUF Vice Chancellor along with parliamentarians also planted saplings in the University lawn.

Meanwhile, a special prayer was offered for progress and prosperity of the country.

Registrar GCU, Ghulam Ghaus, Prof Dr Asim Mehmood, Prof Dr Farhat Jabeen, Prof Dr Nasir Ameen, Prof Dr Kaleem Ullah Khosa, Prof Dr Salma Sultana, Prof Dr Tayyabah Sultana, Director Students' Affairs Dr Nadeem Sohail, Prof Dr Sofiya Anwar, Prof Dr Humanyun Abbas, Dr Khalid Zia, Dr Sheeraz Malik, Dr Muhammad Shareef, Dr Ibraheem, Dr Muhammad Afzal, university treasurer Nadeem Mushtaq and others were also present on the occasion.