Government Focused To Strengthen Democracy And Economy: Rana Ihsan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Saturday said the government is committed to strengthening democratic institutions while addressing the country’s economic challenges.

Talking to a private news channel, he accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of working to destabilize the country for personal gains.

He said PTI, having the most seats in the opposition, has the right to nominate the opposition leader by forwarding a candidate’s name to the speaker.

He said that if PTI chooses not to nominate the opposition leader, it would be seen as an attempt to undermine democracy, although the decision rests with the party.

Coordinator said the Election Commission has the authority to de-seat members if their convictions remain in place.

He noted that several PTI members have already received relief from courts in May 9 cases, rejecting any claims of a legitimacy crisis.

He stressed that the government will continue to uphold democratic norms while working on economic recovery.

Both political and legal options remain open, he said, and the ball is now in PTI’s court to let democracy run peacefully without creating hurdles.

