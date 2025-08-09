Government Focused To Strengthen Democracy And Economy: Rana Ihsan
Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan on Saturday said the government is committed to strengthening democratic institutions while addressing the country’s economic challenges.
Talking to a private news channel, he accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of working to destabilize the country for personal gains.
He said PTI, having the most seats in the opposition, has the right to nominate the opposition leader by forwarding a candidate’s name to the speaker.
He said that if PTI chooses not to nominate the opposition leader, it would be seen as an attempt to undermine democracy, although the decision rests with the party.
Coordinator said the Election Commission has the authority to de-seat members if their convictions remain in place.
He noted that several PTI members have already received relief from courts in May 9 cases, rejecting any claims of a legitimacy crisis.
He stressed that the government will continue to uphold democratic norms while working on economic recovery.
Both political and legal options remain open, he said, and the ball is now in PTI’s court to let democracy run peacefully without creating hurdles.
Recent Stories
Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year
Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain
UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..
WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025
Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..
PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar
Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border
Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..
SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight May 9 cases on August 12
PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..
UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Government focused to strengthen democracy and economy: Rana Ihsan1 minute ago
-
Arora highlights minorities role in nation-building1 minute ago
-
Bari Imam Urs continues in Islamabad with tight security, administrative oversight2 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad plays vital role in economy : Hanif Abbasi11 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on adulterated milk in Chiniot11 minutes ago
-
Housing dept suspends two officers12 minutes ago
-
FDA complex decorated12 minutes ago
-
FDA to host Mushaira on 11th12 minutes ago
-
963 solar-powered filtration plants planned22 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad citizens invited to participate in decoration contest of Independence31 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM asserts state authority against armed militants41 minutes ago
-
Minister inspects under construction Mardan Sports Complex42 minutes ago