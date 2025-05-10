Open Menu

Governor Inaugurates Free Emergency Ambulance Service In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Governor inaugurates free emergency ambulance service in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi formally inaugurated a free emergency ambulance service for the citizens of Peshawar on Saturday.

The launching ceremony took place at the provincial headquarters of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in Dabgari Garden, Peshawar.

The event was attended by Chairman of PRCS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malik Habib Orakzai, Vice Chairman Farzand Wazir, PPP Provincial Deputy General Secretary Abrar Saeed, former Speaker of the Provincial Assembly Kiramatullah Chagharmatti, Razaullah Khan Chamkani, members of the Red Crescent Society, and other relevant officials.

Governor Kundi congratulated the entire PRCS team for launching the free ambulance service amidst the challenging national situation, calling it a valuable initiative in emergency healthcare.

During a detailed briefing, the Governor was informed that the service will initially operate with three ambulances and cover key areas such as Qila Bala Hisar and Khyber Teaching Hospital, among others, to serve residents in Peshawar.

Governor Kundi urged the Red Crescent to expand the ambulance service to the northern and southern districts of the province.

He recommended reaching out to donors to increase the number of ambulances. He also emphasized the importance of public awareness and making the service a model for other provinces.

Furthermore, the Governor directed the PRCS to initiate efforts for establishing a nursing college in the province and to engage donor countries with well-prepared proposals for support.

