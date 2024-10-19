- Home
Governor Kundi Visits Moin Khan Academy; Emphasizes For Modern Sports Academy In Peshawar
Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 10:11 PM
He was welcomed by the club's secretary, Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Zaka Raja, and former cricketer Moin Khan, who guided him through the club's various facilities.
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday visited the Moin Khan Academy located at the DHA Sports Club in Karachi and emphasized for establishment of modern sports academy in Peshawar.
He was welcomed by the club's secretary, Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Zaka Raja, and former cricketer Moin Khan, who guided him through the club's various facilities.
During the visit, the Governor was briefed on the state-of-the-art amenities and various aspects of modern sports training provided at the academy.
Established in partnership with renowned former cricketer Moin Khan and DHA Sports Club, the academy has emerged as a premier institution for sports training in Pakistan.
Governor Kundi emphasized the need for a similar modern academy in Peshawar for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He proposed the establishment of a state-of-the-art academy modeled after Moin Khan Academy, to which Moin Khan and the club's administrators expressed their agreement.
Appreciating the facilities offered by Moin Khan Academy and DHA Sports Club, Kundi remarked that the institution provides an excellent platform for sports development and training of young athletes.
He specifically thanked the club for the support provided to athletes from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and praised their efforts.
During the visit, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi reiterated his commitment to promoting sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and facilitating the establishment of a modern academy for training young athletes.
He said the immense talent among the youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that such an academy would play a crucial role in honing their skills.
APP/ash/
