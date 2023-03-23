Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman confers civil awards on 40 recipients

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman conferred civil awards on 40 recipients for outstanding performance in various walks of life including sports, art, literature, culture, medicine, business and religion during a solemn ceremony held at the Governor's House here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman conferred civil awards on 40 recipients for outstanding performance in various walks of life including sports, art, literature, culture, medicine, business and religion during a solemn ceremony held at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

The civil awards are conferred by the President on the occasion of Pakistan Day every year among the notable figures who have rendered valuable services in their respective fields.

The 40 civil awards include four posthumous awards as the Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman read the citations of the nominees.

Sitara-i-Imtiaz was bestowed upon Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Tauqir Ahmad Nasir (Actor), Muhammad Shafi known as Shakir Shujaabadi, Chaudhry Shafy Hussain, Muhammad Babar Azam, Atta-ur- Rehman (Late), Allama Muhammad Raza Saqib Mustafai, Abdul Rauf Rufi, Dr. Muhammad Aqeel Babri, Dr. Muhammad Arif Hasan Khan, Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Tahir and the posthumous recipient Riaz Shahid whose award was received by his son actor Shan Shahid.

Presidential Award for Pride of Performance was awarded to Ms. Parveen Rizvi known as Sangeeta, Muhammad Hafeez Tahir, Ghulam Qadir known as Qadir Ali Shagan (Late), Altaf Hussain known as Tafu. Khan, Ms. Nargis Shaheen, Syed Afzal Ahmad (Late), Sher Dad Khan alias Sher Miandad Khan, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Qamar Sultan, Farhat Abbas Shah, Rana Fazal Hasan, Arshad Nadeem, Ahsan Ramzan and Muhammad Noah Dastgir Butt.

Among the recipients of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz were Muhammad Salim Ahmad, Muhammad Ashraf Chaddar, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younis, Prof. Dr. Salman Ayaz, Dr. Nusratullah Chaudhry, Jameel Ahmed Pal, Dr. Waheed Ahmed, Neelam Ahmed Bashir, Dr. Sheikh Muhammad Iqbal, Shafiq Ahmed Chishti, Ziaur Rehman Farooqi (Late), Hasan Javed and Shahzad Asghar Ali.

Provincial caretaker ministers Ibrahim Hasan Murad, SM Tanveer, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, provincial secretaries and people from all walks of life attended the ceremony.