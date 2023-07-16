Govt aims to bring out-of-school children in educational network: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :"Education has always been our priority, it is the mission of the government to bring 20 million out-of-school children into the educational network, and under the dynamic leadership of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) can play a vital role to make this mission successful," said Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain while addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the academic block of Sheikhupura Regional Campus of AIOU.

Rana Tanveer Hussain briefed about the initiatives taken for Sheikhupura by the government, he said that we had laid the foundation stone for the building of Sheikhupura Regional Campus last year and today laying stone of its academic block.

The Federal Minister for Education, Rana Tanveer Hussain directed the Vice Chancellor AIOU to complete the construction work of Sheikhupura Campus in three months.

He also demanded to provide scholarships for the students of Sheikhupura. He also asked to establish an examination centre at Narang Mandi.

Vice-Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood announced that AIOU will allocate 20 lacs per year as a scholarship fund for Sheikhupura and will refund the fees to students who get 80% marks.

Dr Nasir assured Education Minister to establish an examination centre in Narang Mandi.

Director General, Pakistan Institute of Education, Dr Shahid Soroya, Director General Regional Services, Dr Malik Tauqir Ahmad Khan, Assistant Regional Director Sheikhupura, Javed Iqbal, Regional Directors of Lahore, Faisalabad, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, MNAs, educationists, and students also attended the event.