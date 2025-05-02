Govt committed to upholding workers’ rights, dignity: PA Speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said that the government is fully committed to upholding the dignity, protection, and equitable remuneration of the labour force.

In his message on International Workers’ Day, he paid heartfelt tribute to the labour force of Pakistan, emphasizing that the working class forms the backbone of any nation’s development. “This day is a powerful reminder of the respect and recognition that every worker deserves. Their contribution is central to the progress and well-being of our society,” he said.

Highlighting the historical significance of labour rights, the Speaker noted that islam advocated for the rights of workers at a time when such principles were unheard of elsewhere. He underscored that workers and employers are equal stakeholders in the economic process, and protecting their rights is a defining trait of a civilized society.

He said that tangible steps are being taken to improve the working and living conditions of labourers across Punjab. “We are working towards building a society where every worker enjoys fair wages, safe working conditions, and the respect they truly deserve,” he added.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan also acknowledged the immense sacrifices and contributions of Pakistan’s labour force, recognizing their pivotal role in driving the country’s growth, prosperity, and economic stability.

Paying homage to the martyrs of the Chicago labour movement, he described their sacrifices as a lasting symbol of resistance and a source of inspiration for labour rights struggles across the world. He called upon the nation to unite in upholding the dignity and rights of workers.