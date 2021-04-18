Govt provides subsidy through Ramazan Bazaars: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed for the welfare of the masses and in this connection, the government was providing subsidy of billions of rupees through Ramazan Bazaars.

This was stated by Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib while talking to media persons during his visit to Ramazan Bazaars in various parts of the city here on Sunday.

He said that Punjab government had established hundreds of Ramazan Bazaars across the province including Faisalabad to provide maximum relief to the people. The people now can get different edibles on subsidized rates from these Ramazan Bazaar while role of mafia had also been eliminated by providing cheap sugar and flour on controlled rates.

He said that the government had started crackdown against the mafia which was causing them to shout.

He said that PPP and PML-N were propagating against the PTI government on inflation, although these parties were involved in money laundering and putting burden on the people. They should tell the truth to the people that who had left the national economy on the verge of bankruptcy.

Farrukh Habib said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had the prerogative to change ministries and he was doing so in the greater national interest. He said that Shaukat Tareen was the most suitable man for a rapid economic development of the country and he will surely strengthen the national economy and control inflation according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that in the past, the Dollar rate never came back after going up adding government initiatives were stabilizing the value of the rupee. He said that PDM members were making fun of each other after burying their own political corpses.

Farrukh Habib said that if the PTI had not taken steps against corruption, the country would had become bankrupt.

He said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan is giving a roof to the poor and he is not building a palace for himself like Nawaz Sharif." In order to fulfill the promises made to the people, the steps were being taken to provide affordable housing to the people whereas earlier it was a dream to build a house and the middle and poor man would spend his whole life in a rented house. But now Prime Minister Imran Khan had made things easier and now even a poor man can become the owner of his house in 20 years by paying a monthly installment of Rs.5,000 to Rs.7,000, he added.

He said that the entire population of KPK had got health cards and steps were being taken in this regard in Punjab as well. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar had initiated more than 650 construction projects in the province.

The CM Punjab had also taken the initiative to provide health insurance of Rs 1 million annually to the 120 million population of Punjab, though this was no longer the case in developed countries, he added.

Earlier, Mian Farrukh Habib visited Ramazan Bazaars of D-Type Colony, Sir Syed Town and Model Bazaar Jhang Road and said that 19 Sasta Ramzan Bazaars were functional in Faisalabad where 39800 kg sugar had so far been provided to the people at rate of Rs.65 per kg.

Similarly, 28514 bags of flour had also been sold out through these bazaars on subsidized rate of Rs.375 per bag of 10 kg.

He also checked quality and price of various commodities in Ramazan Bazaars and directed their management to provide maximum facilities to the masses.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali was also present on the occasion.