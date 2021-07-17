Govt reduces levy on petrol to zero : Farrukh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the Federal government had reduced petroleum levy on petrol to zero to lessen burden of rising global prices of the commodity on consumers.

In a tweet, he said the government had brought down sales tax on petrol from Rs 15. 9 to Rs 11. 5, reducing Rs 4.4 per liter on the commodity.

He said the incumbent government was facing loss in its revenue collection by reducing taxes on petrol.

On the contrary, he said former finance minister during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim Leagure -Nawaz, Ishaq Dar had used to impose burden of global prices of petroleum products directly on the consumers.

Farrukh said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) during its tenure had never reduced or cut petroleum levy or sale tax on petroleum products.

He chided PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal for misleading public that the government had not increased petroleum prices in view of international market but to put extra burden of taxes on the people.