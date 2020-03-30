Punjab Chief Minister's Special Political Assistant Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani said that all possible steps were being taken for ensuring the availability of daily use items including flour at fixed rates to the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister's Special Political Assistant Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani said that all possible steps were being taken for ensuring the availability of daily use items including flour at fixed rates to the people.

Official sources said here on Monday that special political assistant said this while addressing the meeting of civil administration. He said that interest of common man would be safeguarded. He directed crackdown against hoarders and profiteers.

Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani said that indiscriminate action should be carried out against hoarders and illegal profiteers, whereas, Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner should send report to CM office on daily basis after taking action in this regard.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was also monitoring steps being taken for controlling price hike.

He further said that the government economic package would definitely provide relief to the labour class, adding that exemption of Rs 18 billion taxes would also help in providing relief to the people.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government always give priority to the welfare of common man, he added.

He said the government was taking steps to cope with the challenge of Coronavirusunder the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.