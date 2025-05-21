Open Menu

Gujrat University Organises Workshop On Modern Teaching Concepts

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The University of Gujrat (UoG) hosted a one-day training workshop titled “Reframing Concepts of Teaching and Learning” at its Hafiz Hayat Campus, aimed at enhancing pedagogical skills among faculty members of affiliated colleges.

Organized by the university’s Quality Enhancement Cell for Affiliated Colleges (QECAC), the workshop was attended by 106 participants, including principals, coordinators, and QEC representatives from around 61 affiliated colleges.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq was the chief guest at the inaugural session. He underscored the significance of introducing educators to emerging educational paradigms to ensure quality instruction. “Teachers must cultivate critical thinking among students. The art of teaching lies in meaningful engagement,” he remarked.Dr. Sher Zaman, head of the Department of Education and a noted educationist, served as the resource person.

He emphasized the shift from traditional to modern teaching methods, highlighting active learning as key to developing leadership and critical skills among students.

QECAC Director Farhat Kusar, who hosted the workshop, stressed that quality education is central to achieving national progress. She called for continued professional development of faculty in line with contemporary academic needs.

Deputy Director Muhammad Qasim conducted the proceedings, while administrative support was provided by Deputy Director Zahid Bashir and other team members.At the conclusion of the workshop, representatives from various university departments, including SDMC, Controller of Examinations, DAC, and the Affiliation Branch, provided guidance to college staff on addressing institutional challenges.

