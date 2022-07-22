Hamza Shehbaz elected Chief Minister Punjab

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz and allied parties candidate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was elected Leader of the House in the Punjab Assembly run-off election by securing 179 votes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz and allied parties candidate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was elected Leader of the House in the Punjab Assembly run-off election by securing 179 votes.

Earlier, Punjab Assembly session to elect Chief Minister Punjab under the Supreme Court of Pakistan directions started 2 hours 50 minutes behind its scheduled time of 4 p.m.

