Hamza Shehbaz Elected Chief Minister Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz and allied parties candidate Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was elected Leader of the House in the Punjab Assembly run-off election by securing 179 votes

Earlier, Punjab Assembly session to elect Chief Minister Punjab under the Supreme Court of Pakistan directions started 2 hours 50 minutes behind its scheduled time of 4 p.m.

