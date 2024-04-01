Health ministers chairs 2nd meeting of health advisory

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 08:05 PM

The second meeting of the Health Advisory Committee convened in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME), chaired by Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir here on Monday

Both the ministers participated via video link, while attendees included Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, CEO of Infrastructure Development Authority of the Punjab (IDAP) Captain (R) Shameer, and other officials. Vice Chancellors of King Edward Medical University and University of Child Health Sciences, along with medical experts, were also present.

The meeting reviewed the master plan of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha and Nawaz Sharif Cancer Care Hospital Lahore in detail, with briefings from IDAP officers.

SH&ME Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighted the construction of a state-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha, aiming to provide modern medical facilities to residents.

He emphasized the government's commitment to delivering healthcare services efficiently.

Khawaja Salman Rafique stressed the need for additional cardiology hospitals in Punjab to address the growing disease burden, aligning with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to centralize cancer treatment facilities.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir assured timely completion of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha, with continuous monitoring of progress. He pledged transparency in public project spending and outlined plans for essential facilities like helipads and day care centers in Nawaz Sharif Cancer Care Hospital Lahore.

