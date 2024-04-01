Health Ministers Chairs 2nd Meeting Of Health Advisory
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 08:05 PM
The second meeting of the Health Advisory Committee convened in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME), chaired by Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir here on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The second meeting of the Health Advisory Committee convened in the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SH&ME), chaired by Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir here on Monday.
Both the ministers participated via video link, while attendees included Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, CEO of Infrastructure Development Authority of the Punjab (IDAP) Captain (R) Shameer, and other officials. Vice Chancellors of King Edward Medical University and University of Child Health Sciences, along with medical experts, were also present.
The meeting reviewed the master plan of Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha and Nawaz Sharif Cancer Care Hospital Lahore in detail, with briefings from IDAP officers.
SH&ME Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique highlighted the construction of a state-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha, aiming to provide modern medical facilities to residents.
He emphasized the government's commitment to delivering healthcare services efficiently.
Khawaja Salman Rafique stressed the need for additional cardiology hospitals in Punjab to address the growing disease burden, aligning with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to centralize cancer treatment facilities.
Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir assured timely completion of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology Sargodha, with continuous monitoring of progress. He pledged transparency in public project spending and outlined plans for essential facilities like helipads and day care centers in Nawaz Sharif Cancer Care Hospital Lahore.
Recent Stories
IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims of Moscow terror attack
Eid preparations peak with commencement of last ashra of Ramzan
Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervour in Khairpur
Baluchistan Board offers free online verification of student records for IBCC at ..
SEPA asks banks to combat air, noise pollution caused by generators
India's ultra-rich are growing, a worrying sign of inequality: Global Times
AC Usta Muhammad trying to provide facilities to people in Ramadan
More than 200 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Allah Wali Masjid
“Salam Sanitation” Day observed
Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq preserves ruling on adjournment mot ..
23 traders fined Rs 37,500 during crackdown
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhry6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy attends ceremony to honour victims of Moscow terror attack6 minutes ago
-
Eid preparations peak with commencement of last ashra of Ramzan6 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Ali observed with religious fervour in Khairpur6 minutes ago
-
Baluchistan Board offers free online verification of student records for IBCC attestation6 minutes ago
-
SEPA asks banks to combat air, noise pollution caused by generators5 minutes ago
-
AC Usta Muhammad trying to provide facilities to people in Ramadan9 minutes ago
-
More than 200 faithful sit for Aitkaf in Allah Wali Masjid9 minutes ago
-
“Salam Sanitation” Day observed9 minutes ago
-
Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq preserves ruling on adjournment motion submission9 minutes ago
-
23 traders fined Rs 37,500 during crackdown5 minutes ago
-
43 kanals state land retrieved on Ombudsman’s order5 minutes ago