Hindu saint Swami Vichar Puran Anand offers Darshan to devotees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Hundreds of devotees from Hindu community flocked together to have a sight of the revered nonagenarian saint, Shri Swami Vichar Puran Anand Ji Maharaj and seek his blessings at Darshan ceremony held here on Saturday.

Swami Vichar Puran Anand is on a 4-day visit of Pakistan along with a group of disciples on invitation of Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Chairman of PM's Task force on Gandhara Tourism.

Swami Vichar Puan Anand Ji Maharaj delivered a sermon at the occasion while disciples also addressed the audience. Besides singers also performed 'Bhajans' in the ceremony.

At the occasion, Swami Ji also inaugurated Shri Paramhans Advait Mandir at Anand Asharm in Karachi.

Earlier, the visiting religious delegation was given an auspicious welcome reception at Anandpur Ashram after their arrival in Karachi on late Friday night, that was attended by a large number of devotees while Aartee Puja was also performed in the morning.

During his visit, Shri Swami Vichar Puran Anand Ji Maharaj will lead morning prayers- Artee Puja- at newly constructed Shri Paramhans Advait Mandir while Darshan and Satsang congregations would also be held in the evenings.