Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Pakistan Meteorlogical Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Dadu, Larkana and Jacobabad.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
Recent Stories
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Students celebrate defence' victory against enemy aggression8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's missile attacks forced India to bow down : Makhdoom Saeed8 minutes ago
-
Historic unity across fronts: military, public, media, institutions stand as one8 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of martyr cops of Chamkani suicide attack offered8 minutes ago
-
KP CS condemns Chamakni suicide attack, pays tribute to martyred cops8 minutes ago
-
Flying drones, quadcopters banned under Section 14418 minutes ago
-
Operation Iron Wall: A historic success of Pakistan on all fronts18 minutes ago
-
Only Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water on table in any talks with India: Khawaja Asif28 minutes ago
-
Thousands rush to apply for PM's youth Laptop scheme as deadline looms28 minutes ago
-
Dacoit arrested in injured condition during encounter28 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Rs 2.55 billion ongoing road schemes28 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 181,120 cusecs water28 minutes ago