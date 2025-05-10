Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Pakistan Meteorlogical Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Dadu, Larkana and Jacobabad.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.