Hot, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For City
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2025 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The city experienced hot and partly cloudy weather on Saturday.
According to the MET Office, similar conditions are expected over the next 24 hours
with chances of scattered rain.
Officials reported a high of 36°C and a low of 26°C. They also warned of possible scattered
rain and windstorms in various parts of the country over the coming two days.
Meanwhile, Lahore's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 139.
