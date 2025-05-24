CM Murad Praises KVTC Graduates As Beacons Of Empowerment, Resilience
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday addressed the graduating class of the Karachi Vocational Training Centre (KVTC) with a powerful message of hope, determination, and inclusion.
Speaking at the graduation ceremony, he hailed KVTC as a “beacon of empowerment and hope” in society, emphasising the institution’s vital role in uplifting differently-abled individuals through skill development and vocational training.
Highlighting the significance of the occasion, Mr Shah described the ceremony as more than just a celebration of achievement, it was a testament to the resilience and strength of the graduates who have overcome significant challenges.
“You are living proof that disability does not mean inability,” the CM said, applauding the graduates for their hard work, confidence, and capabilities.
The Chief Minister also commended the leadership of KVTC, including the CEO and the dedicated team, for their tireless efforts in transforming lives.
He extended heartfelt appreciation to the families and parents who provided unwavering support to the graduates throughout their journey.
Reaffirming the Sindh Government’s commitment to inclusive education, vocational rehabilitation, and employment opportunities for differently-abled individuals, the Chief Minister pledged continued support for institutions like KVTC that are building a more inclusive society.
Addressing corporate leaders present at the event, he urged them to embrace diversity by opening their doors to these talented graduates- not as an act of charity, but in recognition of the value they bring to the workforce.
The Chief Minister inspired the graduates to carry forward their confidence and purpose into the world, reminding them that they are defined not by limitations but by their courage and determination.
The ceremony ended on a high note, with the Chief Minister congratulating all graduates and wishing them dignity, success, and endless possibilities in their future endeavors.
