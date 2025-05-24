Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 10:10 PM

CM inaugurates Alumni Arts Festival, says ‘Art Is Our Weapon of Peace’

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said, "Art is our weapon of peace, and our youth are its fearless warriors, we have to strengthen them further so that they keep performing for peace, and tranquillity."

He said this while inaugurating a three-day Arts Alumni Festival 2025 at the School of Visual & Performing Arts, Sindh, under the patronage of the Arts Council. The festival celebrates five decades of excellence in arts education.

The Chief Minister praised the Arts Council's role in shaping creative minds and dedicated the festival to the martyrs of Pakistan and the valour of the Armed Forces, calling it a symbol of national unity and resilience.

Murad Shah extended his heartfelt congratulations to the students and the organising administration for the successful commencement of the festival. He commended the Arts Council for dedicating the event to Pakistan’s martyrs and the heroic successes of the Pakistan Army, calling it a praiseworthy initiative that reflects national unity and pride.

"We are, first and foremost, a nation. Our armed forces are the pride of Pakistan, standing vigilant over every inch of our homeland," said the CM. He especially acknowledged the leadership of the armed forces for their firm and effective response to recent threats posed by anti-peace elements, which, he said, boosted national morale and strengthened global recognition of the Pakistani armed forces.

Mr Shah went on to say that the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s martyrs are the foundation of the country’s defense, recalling key moments such as the 1965 war, the 1971 conflict, and the Kargil operation as examples of national resilience and bravery.

The Chief Minister paid tribute to the Arts Council of Karachi for consistently organizing exemplary academic, artistic, and literary events. He noted that the Arts Alumni Festival 2025 would inspire young students to chart new directions in their creative journeys, through activities including panel discussions, theatre, music, painting exhibitions, and informative workshops.

"Every time I visit the Arts Council, I leave with renewed hope. The energy, innovation, and potential of our youth assure me that the future of Pakistan is in capable hands," he added.

The Chief Minister also addressed the threats posed by anti-peace forces targeting students and youth. He cited recent tragic incidents, including the terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, which claimed the lives of several innocent students, and an attack on an educational institution in Bahawalpur.

He strongly condemned these attacks and affirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to bringing those responsible to justice while standing in solidarity with the families of the victims.

"The enemies of peace use guns and explosives, but our students wield the power of the pen and the brush. Through education and art, you must defeat their hateful ideologies," the CM urged the audience.

Mr Shah highlighted that institutions like the Arts Council are not just nurturing creativity but are also building a peaceful identity for Sindh and Pakistan on the global stage.

"We are a nation shaped by art, literature, and culture. Our students are leading in fields like IT and have the skills to disrupt the digital strategies of our enemies," he remarked.

