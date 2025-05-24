Open Menu

Two Dead, 6 Injured As Thunderstorm Triggers Roof Fall Incidents In City

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Two dead, 6 injured as thunderstorm triggers roof fall incidents in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) At least two people lost their lives while six others sustained serious injuries in various incidents caused by a powerful thunderstorm that swept through Lahore on Saturday.

According to officials from Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), the victims fell from rooftops and under-construction buildings as heavy rain and strong winds battered the provincial capital.

Rescue authorities said they received six separate emergency calls related to people falling from heights during the storm. Emergency response teams provided on-site medical assistance before shifting the injured to nearby hospitals.

The first incident occurred in Park View City on Multan Road, where two labourers, 38-year-old Naveed and 45-year-old Ramzan, fell from the roof of a building under construction and were critically injured. In another incident reported from the LDA signal on Raiwind Road, 21-year-old Ali Hassan was injured after falling from the third floor of his residence.

In Jazak City, also on Multan Road, a 40-year-old construction worker named Zahid died on the spot after falling from the third floor of a partially built home.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Umair sustained severe injuries after falling from the first floor of a house in the Barki Road area.

A fifth incident near Indus Hospital, Raiwind, left 55-year-old Kubra Bibi critically injured when a wall collapsed on her during the storm. The final fatality was reported from the Chungi Amar Sidhu area, where 60-year-old Nazir died after falling from a rooftop. Another man, identified as 50-year-old Ramzan, was seriously injured in the same incident.

The injured were transported to THQ Raiwind, Jinnah Hospital, Indus Hospital, Lahore General Hospital and Services Hospital. Zahid’s body was taken to Farooq Hospital, Thokar, while Nazir’s remains were shifted to LGH for legal formalities.

Rescue 1122 also reported several cases of fallen trees across the city due to gusty winds, although no injuries were reported in those incidents. Emergency personnel remain deployed on major roads to clear debris and ensure public safety.

Recent Stories

Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

Al Ain hosts 4th UAE National MMA Championship

4 minutes ago
 79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

79 Palestinians killed in 24 hours in Gaza

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s ..

Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s Dialogue at UAE Pavilion at Ex ..

34 minutes ago
 ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionar ..

ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionaries

49 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facili ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna

1 hour ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE de ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to GCC-ASEAN Summit, ..

2 hours ago
World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as ..

World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..

3 hours ago
 Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Lif ..

Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extr ..

UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure

4 hours ago
 FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliam ..

FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro

4 hours ago
 Salah wins Premier League player of season award

Salah wins Premier League player of season award

4 hours ago
 FNC explores stronger ties with Central American P ..

FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan