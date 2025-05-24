Two Dead, 6 Injured As Thunderstorm Triggers Roof Fall Incidents In City
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) At least two people lost their lives while six others sustained serious injuries in various incidents caused by a powerful thunderstorm that swept through Lahore on Saturday.
According to officials from Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), the victims fell from rooftops and under-construction buildings as heavy rain and strong winds battered the provincial capital.
Rescue authorities said they received six separate emergency calls related to people falling from heights during the storm. Emergency response teams provided on-site medical assistance before shifting the injured to nearby hospitals.
The first incident occurred in Park View City on Multan Road, where two labourers, 38-year-old Naveed and 45-year-old Ramzan, fell from the roof of a building under construction and were critically injured. In another incident reported from the LDA signal on Raiwind Road, 21-year-old Ali Hassan was injured after falling from the third floor of his residence.
In Jazak City, also on Multan Road, a 40-year-old construction worker named Zahid died on the spot after falling from the third floor of a partially built home.
Meanwhile, 16-year-old Umair sustained severe injuries after falling from the first floor of a house in the Barki Road area.
A fifth incident near Indus Hospital, Raiwind, left 55-year-old Kubra Bibi critically injured when a wall collapsed on her during the storm. The final fatality was reported from the Chungi Amar Sidhu area, where 60-year-old Nazir died after falling from a rooftop. Another man, identified as 50-year-old Ramzan, was seriously injured in the same incident.
The injured were transported to THQ Raiwind, Jinnah Hospital, Indus Hospital, Lahore General Hospital and Services Hospital. Zahid’s body was taken to Farooq Hospital, Thokar, while Nazir’s remains were shifted to LGH for legal formalities.
Rescue 1122 also reported several cases of fallen trees across the city due to gusty winds, although no injuries were reported in those incidents. Emergency personnel remain deployed on major roads to clear debris and ensure public safety.
