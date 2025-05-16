HSC Part L , II Exam Concludes With 1230 Copy Cases Reported
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 10:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The annual examinations for classes 11th and 12th conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad have successfully concluded, according to Chairman Dr. Asif Ali Memon.
He said that over 82,000 students from all three districts participated in the exams for which a total of 123 examination centers were established across the division to accommodate candidates. Chairman said that in order to ensure transparency and curb cheating, the board deployed 22 vigilance teams while a control room was also set up to address complaints and monitor the examination process. Chairman disclosed that during the exams, 1,230 students were caught cheating, while 171 impersonators were apprehended attempting to appear in place of actual candidates. He said that over 1,200 mobile phones were seized by the vigilance teams as part of anti-cheating measures.
Dr.
Asif Ali Memon said that recommendations for disciplinary action against the involved students have been forwarded to the concerned committee. He said that all Section 144 was also imposed during the examination period to maintain order and prevent unfair practices. Chairman extended his gratitude to the Chief Minister of Sindh, Secretary of Universities and Boards, Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, and DIG Police Shaheed Benazirabad for their support in ensuring the smooth conduct of exams.He also thanked the Deputy Commissioners, SSPs of all districts, education department officials, teachers, and board staff for their cooperation and special thanks were given to officers of HESCO, SEPCO, and the Health Department for their assistance. Dr. Asif Ali Memon concluded by acknowledging that the peaceful conduct of the examinations was made possible through collective efforts from all departments and stakeholders.
APP/rzq/mwq
