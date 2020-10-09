UrduPoint.com
Human Trafficker, Bike Lifters Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 01:30 PM

Human trafficker, bike lifters arrested

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Swabi police in a successful action here Friday arrested a human trafficker associated with international network and handed over him to Human Trafficking Cell of FIA, Mardan for further action.

A press release issued from the office of DPO Swabi said a police team headed by SHO Yaar Hussain, SI Raz Muhammad conducted a raid and arrested the human trafficker named Bakht Munir, son of Rahimullah, resident of Dagai area.

The arrest was made after a post was shared on social media regarding the death of a youth named Zyad at the hands of human traffickers. The arrested accused was handed over to FIA Mardan.

Meanwhile, taking action on directives of DPO Swabi, Imran Shahid, SDPO, Shaukat Khan constituted a team for the arrest of motorcycle thieves on complaints lodged by some local people.

The police team led by SHO Zaida, Inspector Akbar Ali Khan while working on scientific lines traced the bike lifters. The police succeeded in arresting the gang leader, Ayaz, resident of Dagai area and later on his identification arrested two other members of the gang identified as Muqaddas and Imtiaz, residents of the same area.

During investigations, six stolen motorcycles and scores of bike parts were recovered. A case was registered against the accused and further investigation was kicked off.

